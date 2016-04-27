TOKYO, April 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
on Wednesday issued no earnings guidance for this financial
year, as it typically does when reporting annual results, given
uncertainty over the fallout from a ballooning mileage cheating
scandal.
A day earlier, Japan's sixth-largest automaker said it used
fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese
regulations for 25 years, much longer than previously known and
intensifying concern about potential compensation costs and
fines.
Operating profit for the financial year that ended in March
inched up 1.8 percent to 138.4 billion yen ($1.2 billion), above
an average prediction of 129.62 billion yen from 15 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Revenue rose 4.0 percent to 2.27 trillion yen.
Mitsubishi admitted last week to manipulating test data for
four domestic mini-vehicle models, including two it produced for
Nissan Motor Co, and has also said that more models may
have used tests non-compliant with Japanese standards.
It said it would announce earnings forecasts for the current
year as soon as it can gauge the impact from the improper
mileage data calculations.
($1 = 111.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)