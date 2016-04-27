TOKYO, April 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday issued no earnings guidance for this financial year, as it typically does when reporting annual results, given uncertainty over the fallout from a ballooning mileage cheating scandal.

A day earlier, Japan's sixth-largest automaker said it used fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations for 25 years, much longer than previously known and intensifying concern about potential compensation costs and fines.

Operating profit for the financial year that ended in March inched up 1.8 percent to 138.4 billion yen ($1.2 billion), above an average prediction of 129.62 billion yen from 15 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Revenue rose 4.0 percent to 2.27 trillion yen.

Mitsubishi admitted last week to manipulating test data for four domestic mini-vehicle models, including two it produced for Nissan Motor Co, and has also said that more models may have used tests non-compliant with Japanese standards.

It said it would announce earnings forecasts for the current year as soon as it can gauge the impact from the improper mileage data calculations. ($1 = 111.1800 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)