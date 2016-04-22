TOKYO, April 22 Car buyers will not have to pay
back Japanese government subsidies for any Mitsubishi Motors
Corp vehicles that may fall outside the fuel economy
subsidies bracket, Jiji news agency quoted Internal Affairs
Minister Sanae Takaichi as saying.
Takaichi said the government would ask Mitsubishi to pay for
any government subsidies granted to consumers if data shows cars
do not meet necessary fuel economy standards, Jiji reported.
The automaker this week admitted it had manipulated data to
overstate the fuel efficiency of 625,000 cars, sending its share
price plunging and prompting a raid by Japanese authorities on
one of its facilities.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)