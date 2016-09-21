BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei to change fiscal year end date
* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to Dec. 31 each year from March 31 each year
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is recalling 47,800 L200 pickup models in Russia to fix possible airbag problems, Russia's Standard Agency said on Wednesday, citing the carmaker's distributor.
MMC Rus, the dealership, is recalling cars sold between February 2007 and February 2016, the Russian watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Says it appoints Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Seiyo Audit Corp, effective on June 22