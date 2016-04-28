People walk past the entrance to the headquarters of Mitsubishi Motors in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan will begin tests to measure the fuel economy of vehicles made by Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) next week and announce results on the first four models in June, Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said on Thursday.

Mitsubishi Motors last week admitted to manipulating mileage test data for those four models - small vehicles sold in Japan including two under Nissan Motor Co's (7201.T) badge. It has also said it used fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations since 1991.

Ishii said the government planned to conduct tests for other models after the initial four.

The ministry previously set up a task force to examine fuel economy data submitted by all automakers.

