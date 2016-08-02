* Company's cost-cutting focus from 2004 criticised
By Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Aug 2 Poor communication, slack
governance and pressure on resource-starved engineers to improve
fuel efficiency at Mitsubishi Motors Corp were at the
root of its mileage cheating scandal, an investigation
concluded.
Investigators hired by Mitsubishi after the automaker
admitted in April to overstating the fuel economy on its
minivehicles criticized the firm for "not having the
manufacturing philosophy of an automaker".
They also said in their report on Tuesday that Japan's
sixth-largest automaker by vehicle sales had not rallied its
workers to help get it back on track following previous scandals
going back to 2000, when it revealed it had covered up customer
complaints for more than two decades.
Rather, the investigators said the company had been more
focused on cutting costs from 2004, when it admitted to
conducting secret recalls, which squeezed the resources engine
designers needed to keep the company competitive.
This meant testing engineers had an impossible task of
tweaking existing engine designs to gain greater fuel
efficiency, they said, adding that this led to a culture within
the division where employees felt they could not speak up
against unattainable targets.
"That the company did not take a united, cooperative
approach to developing cars was a key factor behind the
falsifications," Yoshiro Sakata, a member of the investigation
team, said.
The probe was carried out by three former public prosecutors
and an ex-director of Toyota Motor Corp after
Mitsubishi admitted that two of its minivehicle models and two
models manufactured for Nissan Motor Co Ltd had
overstated fuel economy readings.
This led to a suspension of their sales for nearly three
months while further revelations showed Mitsubishi used improper
data to calculate mileage for other models, going back to 1991.
This caused a slump in Mitsubishi's market value and
prompted the company to seek financial assistance from Nissan,
which agreed to buy a controlling one-third stake in the company
for $2.2 billion.
The investigation revealed that the company on two occasions
failed to address the possibility that the vehicle performance
testing division was manipulating mileage test results when
issues were raised by employees.
In 2005, managers brushed off concerns raised by a new
employee that the division had been making up mileage
calculation figures, according to the investigation, while
responses from a 2011 compliance survey addressing other
falsifications were not passed up the line.
"There were missed opportunities to deal with issues at the
division," Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko told reporters.
"This is regrettable."
The report recommended five improvements at the company: a
revamp in development, stricter compliance, greater
transparency, a better understanding of the law, and a greater
willingness to uncover and tackle violations.
The scandal led to President Tetsuro Aikawa and its top
technology executive Ryogo Nakao stepping down.
