TOKYO Aug 30 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
overstated the fuel economy on eight of its vehicle models, in
addition to four others the embattled Japanese automaker
admitted to earlier this year, the Nikkei newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Japan's transport ministry, which had been investigating the
fuel economy on Mitsubishi models including the Pajero SUV,
would report its findings as early as Tuesday, the Nikkei said,
citing an unnamed source.
The Nikkei said the company would likely withdraw the
affected vehicles from the market to revise its catalogues, a
process which could take about two to three weeks. Compensation
to customers was a possibility, it added.
Both Mitsubishi and the transport ministry declined to
comment on the report. Shares in the automaker slipped 0.8
percent in early trade.
Japan's sixth-largest automaker has been struggling to
recover after admitting in April that it had falsified the fuel
economy on two of its minivehicle models, along with two similar
models produced for Nissan Motor Co.
The scandal led to a suspension of sales for nearly three
months, and prompted a slump in Mitsubishi's market value. The
company sought financial assistance from Nissan, which agreed to
buy a controlling one-third stake for $2.2 billion.
An internal investigation has uncovered poor communication,
slack governance and pressure on resource-starved engineers at
the root of Mitsubishi's problems.
Mitsubishi said last month that the resulting slump in
domestic sales led to a 75 percent plunge in first-quarter
operating profit, while the company said it booked an
extraordinary loss of 125.9 billion yen ($1.24 billion) in the
first quarter as a result of the cheating.
($1 = 101.8600 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)