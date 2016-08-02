TOKYO Aug 2 Poor overall governance at
Mitsubishi Motors Corp was a root cause of the
automaker's mileage cheating scandal rather than just the fault
of errant engineers, a probe by three former public prosecutors
and an ex-Toyota director said on Tuesday.
The group was hired by Mitsubishi Motors to conduct a
three-month investigation into practices at the Japanese company
after it admitted to overstating the fuel economy on two of its
minivehicle models, along with two models manufactured for
Nissan Motor Co Ltd. It also used improper data to
calculate mileage for other models, going back to 1991.
That revelation, the third scandal to rock the company in
two decades, caused a slump in Mitsubishi's market value and
forced it to suspend sales in Japan for almost three months. The
company sought financial assistance from Nissan, which agreed to
buy a controlling one-third stake in the company for $2.2
billion.
In 2000, Japan's sixth-largest automaker by vehicle sales
revealed it had covered up customer complaints for more than two
decades, and in 2004 admitted to conducting secret recalls.
The company last week reported a 75 percent plunge in
first-quarter operating profit due to a slump in domestic sales
as a result of the sales stoppage.
The report on Tuesday recommended five improvements at the
company: a revamp in development, stricter compliance, greater
transparency, a better understanding of the law, and a greater
willingness to uncover and tackle violations.
