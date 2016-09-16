TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan's transport ministry on
Friday said automakers that submit incorrect fuel economy
readings will be fined up to 300,000 yen ($2,941) per vehicle
type in a bid to avoid a repeat of a mileage cheating scandal
involving Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
The ministry implemented the fine a day after it said its
third investigation into Mitsubishi showed the automaker
continued to cherry pick data to overstate the mileage on its
vehicles, ignoring ministry instructions on calculating
readings.
"A fine of 300,000 yen may appear low... but it's part of a
suite of penalties," said Takao Onoda, a recall director at the
ministry.
Earlier this year, Mitsubishi was ordered to stop sales of
four minivehicle models for around two months while it
recalculated and submitted correct readings, and will likely
stop sales of eight more models for at least a month to make
similar corrections.
Onoda said "the impact of stopped sales would be significant
for any automaker".
In addition to the new penalties, which also require
offending automakers to stop sales of affected vehicles until
mileage readings are corrected, the ministry introduced tighter
mileage reporting guidelines across the industry.
Mitsubishi has admitted that it overstated the mileage on 12
of its models, including two minivehicles produced for Nissan
Motor Co.
The fine announced on Friday will not be retroactively
applied to the current Mitsubishi case. If it was, the automaker
would have been fined for "dozens" of vehicle types, including
various sub-versions of its models, a ministry official said.
The ministry has ordered Mitsubishi to submit by
end-September additional measures to prevent such practices.
"This will be the last chance for Mitsubishi to transform
its operational culture," Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii told
reporters on Friday.
"If it fails this time, it could lose the auto industry's
trust."
The ministry has criticised Mitsubishi for knowingly
overstating the mileage on eight vehicle models after admitting
in April that it had falsified the fuel economy for its mini
vehicles.
The revelations that Mitsubishi repeatedly cheated on its
mileage tests have dealt a reputational blow to the automaker.
Since the cheating came to light in April, the company's market
value has tumbled while its brand image has taken a beating.
The ordeal prompted Nissan to proposing buying a controlling
one-third stake for $2.2 billion, and it is currently conducting
due diligence on the deal.
($1 = 102.0000 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)