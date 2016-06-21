TOKYO, June 21 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
expects to post a net loss for the current financial year over
its mileage cheating scandal, Kyodo news agency reported on
Tuesday.
Compensation paid to owners of cars affected by the scandal
and a fall in domestic vehicle sales is set to hit the
automaker's bottom line, Kyodo said without citing sources.
Mitsubishi declined to comment on the report.
The automaker said last week it planned to give owners of
four minivehicles close to $1,000 in compensation for its
overstating of mileage readings, part of reimbursement costs
that will total at least $600 million.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)