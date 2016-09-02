* Mitsubishi reported incorrect mileage for more cars
* Gov't wants to understand circumstances behind scandal
* Gov't contacts other automakers to enforce compliance
TOKYO, Sept 2 Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
headquarters and Nagoya plant were raided by government
officials on Friday, deepening the crisis for a Japanese
automaker struggling to recover from a mileage manipulation
scandal.
The raid comes after Japan's sixth-largest automaker said
this week that more of its vehicle models were involved in a
mileage cheating scandal than initially stated.
"We want to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that
led to this situation," Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii told
reporters.
Ishii also said the ministry sent documents to other
automakers to enforce compliance with rules for calculating
mileage.
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors ended morning trading almost
unchanged. The automaker's market value has tumbled since the
scandal broke.
Mitsubishi has said it used unapproved methods to calculate
mileage for 25 years, and also used estimates - rather than data
from tests - to calculate the fuel economy of its minivehicles.
The fallout prompted the automaker to seek financial
assistance from Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which agreed to
buy a controlling one-third stake for $2.2 billion.
