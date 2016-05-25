TOKYO May 25 Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday restated its financial results for the past business year to reflect a special loss of 19.1 billion yen ($173.73 million) related to its manipulation of fuel economy data.

Japan's sixth-largest automaker said net profit fell 39 percent to 72.6 billion yen in the year that ended in March. It had previously reported a net profit of 89 billion yen at the end of April.

The company did not provide forecasts for the current year.

($1 = 109.9400 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)