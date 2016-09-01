TOKYO, Sept 1 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said buying by employees helped boost sales in Japan of some
scandal-tainted vehicles in August, a rare bright spot for the
embattled automaker as it struggles to regain customers after
admitting to cheating on mileage data.
Japan's sixth-largest automaker said on Thursday a 10.8
percent jump in domestic minivehicle sales in August, the first
year-on-year monthly rise since May 2014, was driven by its
workers buying its eK Wagon and eK Space models, whose fuel
economy the automaker admitted to overstating earlier this year.
"Our employees around the country have been buying our
minivehicles in an effort to support the company," a Mitsubishi
Motors spokesman told Reuters, without disclosing how many
vehicles were bought by staff. "We are grateful for this."
Mitsubishi also approached its domestic network of suppliers
to buy the minicars, offering options and cash-back incentives
through the end of the month, suppliers said.
Mitsubishi said it sold 3,362 minivehicles in total last
month, thanks to demand across the country, including Okayama in
western Japan, where the plant producing the pint-sized vans is
located.
The plant had been shuttered for roughly two months through
July after Japan's transport ministry in April ordered
Mitsubishi to stop sales of its affected vehicles.
The scandal has wiped off a third of Mitsubishi Motors'
stock market value and prompted the company to seek financial
assistance from Nissan Motor Co, which has announced it
plans to buy a major stake in the company.
Earlier this week, Mitsubishi said it had incorrectly stated
the fuel economy for eight more of its models.
It is not unusual for companies in Japan or elsewhere to
lean on employees for sales, especially during tough times, and
the sales boost for Mitsubishi from the buying by its staff
could yet be temporary.
Last November, Sharp Corp asked its employees to
each pick up as much as 100,000 yen ($964.60) worth of its
household electronic products when its fate was in question due
to massive losses.
Mitsubishi is advertising the eK Wagon for 125,000 yen
($1,207.50), roughly half the average monthly salary in Japan,
while offering 10,000 yen worth of options with each sale.
An official from the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and
Motorcycle Association said it was not hearing of significant
new demand for Mitsubishi minivehicles from regular customers.
The manager of Mitsubishi's Okayama dealership was not
immediately available for comment.
The minivehicle sales gains in August came after sales
tumbled as much as 75 percent in May-June this year. The fall in
sales slowed in July, when production and sales of the eK Wagon
and eK Space resumed.
At Nissan, which also suspended sales of two of its
minivehicles produced by Mitsubishi due to their falsified
mileage readings, sales failed to get a similar boost. Its
minivehicle sales fell 23.2 percent year-on-year last month.
A Nissan spokesman said he was unaware of its employees
buying its affected models to increase sales.
($1 = 103.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)