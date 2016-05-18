TOKYO May 18 Suzuki Motor Corp said on
Wednesday it had used emission and fuel efficiency testing
methods that were different from Japanese regulations on 16
models now sold in the country, but that proper testing showed
no need to amend the data.
Japan's fourth-largest automaker said the improper testing
method dated back to 2010 and that around 2.1 million vehicles
were affected.
The discrepancy does not affect any Suzuki-badged vehicles
overseas, it said in a statement.
Its announcement comes after Japan's transport ministry
ordered all domestic automakers to investigate their fuel
economy testing methods in the wake of revelations that
Mitsubishi Motors Corp used methods that did not comply
with regulations.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Chang-Ran Kim, Minami Funakoshi;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)