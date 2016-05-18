BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 18 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Wednesday it had used emission and fuel efficiency testing methods that were different from Japanese regulations on 16 models now sold in the country, but that proper testing showed no need to amend the data.
Japan's fourth-largest automaker said the improper testing method dated back to 2010 and that around 2.1 million vehicles were affected.
The discrepancy does not affect any Suzuki-badged vehicles overseas, it said in a statement.
Its announcement comes after Japan's transport ministry ordered all domestic automakers to investigate their fuel economy testing methods in the wake of revelations that Mitsubishi Motors Corp used methods that did not comply with regulations. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Chang-Ran Kim, Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months