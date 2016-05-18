TOKYO May 18 Suzuki Motor Corp is suspected of using improper fuel economy testing methods in Japan, domestic media reported on Wednesday.

Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki will present a report to Japan's transport ministry later in the day, Kyodo news agency said without citing sources.

Suzuki Motor declined to comment.

The report comes as Mitsubishi Motors Corp is embroiled in a mileage cheating scandal in which it has admitted using fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations for 25 years. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)