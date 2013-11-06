* Aims for 35 pct rise in oper profit to record 135 bln yen
in 2016/17
* Aims to boost sales to 1.43 mln vehicles from 1.11 mln
vehicles, focus on SE Asia
* Mitsubishi group to retain hefty 34 pct stake, no equity
tie in Nissan-Renault deal
(Adds detailed profit forecasts, alliance plans, background on
Mitsubishi group bailout)
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Nov 6 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
laid out plans to boost production and profit by about one-third
over three years with a focus on emerging markets as it turns
the page on a decade-long revival campaign.
The second-tier Japanese automaker also said it would offer
new shares to raise up to $2.1 billion to repay other Mitsubishi
companies that funded a 2004 bailout after a recall cover-up
scandal and the unravelling of its alliance with
DaimlerChrysler.
"We will no longer be a company under reconstruction but,
rather, a normal company," Mitsubishi Motors President Osamu
Masuko told a news conference on Wednesday.
Shares in the company ended up 0.6 percent at 1,114,
compared with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average which
closed up 0.8 percent.
The announcement came just a day after the maker of Triton
pickup trucks and the Outlander Sport SUV unveiled a potentially
wide-ranging operating alliance with Nissan Motor Co
and Renault SA.
Mitsubishi Motors, which had been one of the few smaller
carmakers in Japan without a big global partner, will be able to
share development and manufacturing costs with its allies while
Nissan will gain greater access to Mitsubishi's microcar plants.
Mitsubishi Motors, which was early to bring a small electric
car to market with the i-MiEV, aims for electric vehicles to
account for 20 percent of its production by 2020, but
development costs pose a particularly heavy burden for smaller
players.
The company said on Wednesday it aims to boost operating
profit to a record 135 billion yen ($1.37 billion) by the year
to March 2017, from its target of 100 billion yen this financial
year. On a net basis it has already targeted a record 70 billion
yen profit this year.
The company also aims to sell 1.43 million vehicles annually
by the 2016/17 business year, a rise of nearly 30 percent from
its sales forecast of 1.11 million for this year.
The vast bulk of those increased sales would come from
emerging markets while average annual capital spending in the
next three years will rise about 50 percent versus the previous
three-year period, to 100 billion yen. Some of that may be spent
on new plants in Indonesia and the Philippines.
PREFERRED SHARES
The carmaker will buy back the preferred shares it issued to
Mitsubishi companies that funded its bailout or convert them to
common shares, but the Mitsubishi group will retain its
prominent role with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd,
Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
holding at least 34 percent of the automaker.
Nissan and Renault said they were not considering equity
ties at this time.
Masuko said he sees no need for a capital alliance and that
project-based operational ties would be sufficient.
"We are not necessarily limiting our partnerships to just
the Renault-Nissan alliance," he added.
Sources familiar with the situation flagged Mitsubishi
Motors' plans for a common share issue and preferred share
disposal late last month. Those plans and an upward revision in
its earnings outlook helped to spark a more than 10 percent
surge in its shares over four sessions, although they have since
stabilised.
($1 = 98.5450 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Christopher Cushing)