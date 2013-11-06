TOKYO Nov 6 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said on Wednesday it would aim to boost operating profit by more
than one-third to 135 billion yen ($1.37 billion) over the next
three years as part of a mid-term business plan through March
2017.
The Japanese automaker expects to book 100 billion yen in
operating profit in the year ending March 2014, the
second-highest ever after the 108.6 billion yen it posted in the
2007/08 financial year. It expects a record net profit of 70
billion yen this year.
Mitsubishi Motors said it would also aim to sell 1.43
million vehicles annually by the 2016/17 business year, a rise
of about 30 percent from its sales forecast for this year.
($1 = 98.5450 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)