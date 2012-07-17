TOKYO, July 17 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said on Tuesday it has added production of the Outlander Sport
compact sport utility vehicle to its Normal, Illinois, factory
in a move that will eventually double output and turn the plant
into an export hub.
The Japanese automaker expects to lift the factory's output
to 50,000 vehicles in the first year, or up 60 percent from the
31,000 produced last year, with the global Outlander Sport model
joining the Galant, Endeavor and other vehicles designed
specifically for North America, a spokesman said.
Half of the plant's total output would be exported to
markets such as Russia, Latin America and the Middle East, he
said.
Mitsubishi Motors expects annual production to eventually
ramp up to 70,000 vehicles, or 100 percent of capacity with the
factory's current work force. At its peak, the Illinois plant
had capacity to build 200,000 vehicles a year on two lines.
Mitsubishi Motors has been struggling with dwindling sales
in developed markets, and last week announced the sale of its
NedCar factory in the Netherlands to local bus maker VDL Group
for 1 euro.