DETROIT, July 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said on Friday it will stop building cars at a factory in
Normal, Illinois, and seek a "strategic buyer" for the plant.
The company, one of Japan's smallest automakers, has faced
declining U.S. demand and an expiring union contract at its only
U.S. plant.
In a statement, Mitsubishi said its board will seek a buyer
to keep the factory running and preserve jobs. The plant's
roughly 900 hourly workers are represented by the United Auto
Workers union.
Mitsubishi said it will continue to sell vehicles in the
United States. The company on Thursday had declined to confirm a
report by Japan's Nikkei news service that it planned to close
the U.S. plant.
The Normal plant, about 140 miles southwest of Chicago,
opened in 1988 as a joint venture between Mitsubishi and its
then-partner, Chrysler. Mitsubishi took sole control of the
plant in 1991.
The Normal plant is the only Japanese-owned U.S. auto
factory whose hourly workers are represented by the UAW.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the Normal plant built more
than 200,000 cars a year. Last year, production of the Outlander
Sport utility vehicle totaled 69,178, according to Mitsubishi.
