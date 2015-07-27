* U.S. output halt because of low volume - president
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, July 27 The president of Mitsubishi
Motors Corp said Japan, Southeast Asia and Russia will
become the automaker's principal production hubs after it quits
making cars in the United States later this year because of
dwindling sales there.
"Japan, ASEAN (countries), and Russia will be the main
points of production for our company," said Tetsuro Aikawa,
president and chief operating officer of Japan's sixth-biggest
automaker.
Aikawa was speaking at a news conference on Monday after his
company confirmed plans to end output at its sole North American
plant in Normal, Illinois, and serve the U.S. market from
factories in Japan and Thailand. The company's shares rose more
than 5 percent as investors welcomed the switch.
The shift comes as Mitsubishi Motors increasingly focuses
output in Southeast Asia, where its pickup trucks and sports
utility vehicles (SUVs) are popular. The automaker currently
makes cars in Thailand and the Philippines, and said in February
it will build a new factory in Indonesia for vehicles such as
its Pajero Sport SUV.
Aikawa said the move to pull the plug on the Normal factory,
which opened in 1988 as a joint venture of Mitsubishi Motors and
its then-partner Chrysler, was prompted by low-volume production
rather than shifts in foreign exchange rates making exports from
Japan cheaper.
The plant will cease production by the end of November,
Mitsubishi and the U.S. United Auto Workers union said on Monday
in a joint statement.
"Our motivation to exit from this facility is unrelated to
labor costs or our relationship with the UAW," said Hiroshi
Harunari, chief of the company's overseas operations, in the
statement.
The automaker is looking for a buyer for the U.S. plant and
hopes to preserve jobs linked to the plant, Mitsubishi and the
UAW said. There are 918 UAW-represented workers at the plant.
Aikawa said on Monday he thought finding a buyer for the
plant would be relatively easy because demand for cars in the
buoyant U.S. market was strong.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the Normal plant built more
than 200,000 cars a year, while in calendar 2014 it produced
69,178 Outlander Sport vehicles. In the fiscal year ended March
2015, the company's U.S. sales totaled 82,000, compared with a
global total of around 1 million.
