TOKYO/BANGALORE, July 12 Mitsubishi Tanabe
Pharma Corp said it would buy a 54 percent stake in
Canada's Medicago Inc for up to C$179 million ($172
million) to add plant-derived vaccine technology to its
portfolio.
Medicago will become a joint-venture firm of Mitsubishi
Tanabe and Philip Morris International, which already
holds a 38.5 percent stake in the company through a subsidiary.
Mitsubishi's offer of C$1.16 per share represents a 22
percent premium to Medicago's Thursday close. The Japanese firm
had acquired a 6 percent stake in Medicago in 2011.
The Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company, owns technology
to make and extract virus-like particles (VLPs) from plants to
be used in vaccines.
Virus-like particles mimic authentic viruses present in a
vaccine but lack viral genetic material, potentially yielding
safer and cheaper vaccine candidates.
Mitsubishi Tanabe makes and markets drugs for diabetes,
autoimmune and kidney diseases.
It collaborated with Medicago last year for research in
plant-derived VLPs. In June, Medicago produced a VLP for
Rotavirus, a common cause of severe diarrhea in
infants.
Under the deal, Mitsubishi and Philip Morris Investments
will each nominate two directors to Medicago's board and
Mitsubishi will appoint the chairman.
Mitsubishi expects the acquisition to be completed in 50 to
75 days. TD Securities advised Medicago on the deal.