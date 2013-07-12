BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp said on Friday that it will take a 60 percent stake in Canada's Medicago Inc in a joint purchase with a Philip Morris International Inc subsidiary.
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said it expects to pay C$1.16 per Medicago share, or up to C$179 million ($172 million), in the deal.
Philip Morris Investments will take the remaining 40 percent stake in Medicago, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said in a statement.
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.