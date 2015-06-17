June 17 Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc appointed Ryosei Hayashi as head of the rates trading and sales business for Asia at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.

Hayashi, who took up his new post on Monday, will be based in Hong Kong, Mitsubishi UFJ said on Wednesday.

He will report to Trent Hagland, head of Asia and chief executive of Hong Kong and Atif Hayat, international head of rates, based in London.

Hayashi, who has been at Mitsubishi UFJ for over 20 years, worked at its rates and derivative products, mostly based in London. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)