Dec 9 The trust banking arm of Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group Inc will acquire a 15 percent stake
in Australian asset management group AMP Capital Holdings for
more than 30 billion yen ($387.05 million), Japanese newspaper
the Nikkei reported.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp will turn AMP Capital
Holdings into an equity-method affiliate, lifting the Japanese
firm from 16th place to 11th worldwide in assets under
management, the business daily said.
The investment is part of the Japanese bank's push to expand
its asset management business overseas, the newspaper said.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust will dispatch a non-permanent director
to the Australian firm, and the deal is expected to be signed as
early as this fiscal year, the Nikkei said.
The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial unit plans to up its stake in
AMP to as much as 20 percent as the partnership progresses, the
paper said.
The trust bank will also set up a credit line for AMP and
put up as much as 8 billion yen in a jointly developed fund, the
Nikkei reported.
Adding AMP will bring Mitsubishi UFJ Trust's assets under
management to 77 trillion yen, the most in Japan, the Nikkei
reported.
($1 = 77.5100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)