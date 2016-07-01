TOKYO, July 1 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans
to invest in natural resource assets, taking advantage of weak
commodity prices, with an aim to more than triple its annual
profit from the energy and metals segments to around $2 billion
by 2020, its chief executive said.
Mitsui's move is in contrast to that of rival Mitsubishi
Corp's, which has said it will freeze growth in its
natural resources assets on a net basis for the next three years
to ride out the commodities slump that forced it to record its
first ever annual loss since its founding in 1954.
Mitsui also flipped into the red for the first time in its
almost 70-year history, caught flat-footed like other global
commodity players by the price rout brought on by weaker demand
at top consumer China. But its strategy will be to "reinforce
(its) areas of strength", Mitsui's CEO and president, Tatsuo
Yasunaga, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
The energy and metals segments have been among the biggest
earners for Mitsui, with nearly all its record-high profits in
the financial year to March 2012 coming from these two sectors.
"We'll be very selective ... But we won't be just waiting
for a recovery in commodities markets. We'll be investing in the
stakes which only become available to us because of the current
conditions," Yasunaga said.
Earlier this week, Mitsui and Australia's Woodside Petroleum
Ltd said they would invest $1.9 billion to develop the
Greater Enfield reserves, a group of oil fields off Western
Australia, given a sharp drop in costs made possible by a plunge
in oil prices.
Oil futures are now just below $50 per barrel,
off more than 12-year lows plumbed earlier this year but still
significantly below their 2014 peaks of above $100.
However, the 55-year-old Yasunaga, who took Mitsui's top job
in April 2015, stressed the need to also strengthen the firm's
non-resource operations, or the areas that are not sensitive to
volatile commodities markets and bring stable profits such as
infrastructure and healthcare.
"It will be challenging, but our aim is to boost profits in
non-resource segments to 200 billion yen ($1.95 billion) in 2020
from a planned 140 billion yen this year, while bolstering
profits in resource operations to 200 billion yen from an
estimated 60 billion yen," he said.
($1 = 102.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)