TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc will shut one of its two naphtha crackers in 2012 for scheduled maintenance, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The following list details the maintenance schedule for next year for the firm's naphtha crackers in Japan.

(Ethylene making capacity in '000 tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance schedule ------------------------------------------------------------ Mitsui Chemicals Ichihara (Chiba) 553 None Osaka 455 June or July (for nearly a month) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)