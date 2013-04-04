BRIEF-Cyclopharm says successful trial in China for COPD confirms potential of technegas
* Successful trial in China for COPD confirms potential of technegas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Thursday that it will buy dental products manufacturer Heraeus Dental from Germany's Heraeus Holding for 450 million euros ($578 million).
The purchase of Heraeus Dental will give it a foundation for expanding globally into the dental product business, Mitsui Chemicals said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Successful trial in China for COPD confirms potential of technegas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit announced a partnership with Sonmedica S.A to deliver telemetric pulmonary care via Nextcare Digital health care project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: