TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Thursday that it will buy dental products manufacturer Heraeus Dental from Germany's Heraeus Holding for 450 million euros ($578 million).

The purchase of Heraeus Dental will give it a foundation for expanding globally into the dental product business, Mitsui Chemicals said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)