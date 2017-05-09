Britain's largest natural gas storage site to close
June 20 Centrica will cease storage operations at Rough, Britain's largest natural gas storage site, the energy supplier said on Tuesday.
TOKYO May 9 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Tuesday it is targeting an annual profit of 440 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in the year through March 2020.
The company also said it expects to invest between 1.7 trillion yen and 1.9 trillion yen over the next three years as part of a new mid-term business plan.
Mitsui announced the plans at an earnings press conference, where it said it expects a 4.5 percent rise in net profit for the year through March 2018, due to stronger earnings in its energy and metals segments.
The company is forecasting profit of 320 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in the year to March 31, 2018, in line with a mean estimate of 319.46 billion yen, according to 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the year ended in March, Mitsui returned to the black, with a profit of 306.1 billion yen, against a loss of 83.41 billion yen a year earlier.
The result was roughly in line with a mean estimate of 305.3 billion yen among analysts and the company's own estimate of 300 billion yen.
($1 = 113.2500 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Christian Schmollinger)
* India seeks to revive ailing power plants with Qatar investment