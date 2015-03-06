LONDON, March 6 The former chief executive of
the London Metal Exchange (LME), Martin Abbott, has been
appointed as an independent non-executive director of Mitsui &
Co. Commodity Risk Management (MCRM), the company said on
Friday.
Abbott resigned as CEO of the LME at the end of 2013 after
the $2.2 billion takeover of the exchange by Hong Kong Exchanges
& Clearing Ltd the year before.
He was succeeded at the LME by Garry Jones, former CEO of
NYSE Liffe.
MCRM is a wholly owned unit of Mitsui & Co., one of
Japan's top two trading houses.
MCRM said in a statement that Abbott would remain in the
same post after it merges with Mitsui Bussan Commodities Ltd,
also a unit of Mitsui & Co., on April 1.
