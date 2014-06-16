REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd set a price of 3,138 yen per share for its planned public offering of new stock, a regulatory filing showed, compared with Monday's closing share price of 3,236 yen. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.