Jan 10 The Japanese government plans to partner with Mitsui & Co Ltd and others on a proposal to jointly build and operate a fertilizer plant in southern Iraq with a local state-run company, Japan's business daily The Nikkei said.

The project, to be built in the city of Basra at a cost of about 150 billion yen ($1.95 billion), will mark Japan's first-ever public-private partnership for infrastructure development in Iraq, the daily said.

The plant would produce ammonia and urea from natural gas. Daily output capacity at the plant is expected to reach at least 2,000 to 3,000 tons of ammonia, making the plant among the larger producers in the world, The Nikkei said.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency will provide up to 150 million yen to Mitsui, Toyo Engineering Corp and Tokyo-based consulting firm Unico International Corp for feasibility studies, the business daily said. ($1 = 76.8500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)