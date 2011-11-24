Nov 25 Mitsui & Co plans to continue its aggressive investment, earmarking about 500-600 billion yen ($6.48-$7.78 billion) a year under its three-year business plan starting next April, the Nikkei business daily said.

If the trading house, which has been making lavish investments, limits the plan to two years, its annual investment could total 1 trillion yen, the daily said.

Mitsui expects 500-600 billion yen in operating cash flow a year, including proceeds from the sale of assets, under the new plan, the Nikkei said.

Mitsui intends to invest in businesses other than the resource business, spending more on stable sectors such as medicine, food and infrastructure, the Nikkei reported.

Prices of resource, such as iron ore and other raw materials, are depressed amid concerns of an economic slowdown in China, the daily said.

For this fiscal, Mitsui expects to spend about 700 billion yen on investments and loans, the daily said.

The firm's financial health is sound, with its net debt-equity ratio at 0.94 as of Sept. 30, the daily said. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)