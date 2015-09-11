TOKYO, Sept 11 Nippon Life Insurance Co
said on Friday it has agreed to buy smaller rival
Mitsui Life Insurance Co, in what would mark the first major
realignment in Japan's life insurance market in 11 years.
Nippon Life, Japan's largest private-sector life insurer
with about $513 billion in assets, said it expects the deal to
close by the end of March. Mitsui Life is a mid-sized player
with $61 billion in assets. Both companies are closely held.
The deal marks a rare shake-up in Japan's life insurance
market, where the last major deal was a 2004 merger between
rivals to create Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.
($1 = 120.8700 yen)
