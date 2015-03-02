By Yuka Obayashi
| TOKYO, March 2
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's biggest zinc smelter,
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd, has slashed its
annual premiums to overseas buyers for 2015 by around 10
percent, marking the first cut in six years as rising exports by
top user China spill into the region.
Premiums are a surcharge paid to producers on top of futures
prices to obtain metal.
"Overall premiums for zinc for overseas buyers, mainly
Southeast Asian buyers, for this year have been settled at about
10-percent lower than last year," said Sumikazu Ogata, investor
and public relations manager at Mitsui Mining.
He added that the step had been driven by growing exports
from China in the wake of a metals financing scandal in the port
of Qingdao.
"We think China stepped up exports as some companies wanted
to cash their inventories after the Qingdao problem," he said on
Monday.
Last year's Qingdao metals financing scandal has squeezed
access to credit for metals players in the region as banks have
tightened lending terms, which sent zinc premiums to two-year
lows in December.
Mitsui Mining, which plans to produce 223,000 tonnes of zinc
in the year ending March 31, typically holds talks on annual
premiums which are added to the cost of London Metal Exchange
(LME) cash prices and include shipping and insurance costs.
This year's discussions with overseas buyers are nearly
finished, Ogata said.
He did not give specific premium levels for this year, but
two traders quoted Japanese producer zinc premiums for 2015 at
$170-185 per tonne on a cost insurance and freight (CIF) basis,
depending on the Asian port.
China, the world's biggest zinc consumer and a net importer
of zinc, has exported 131,369 tonnes of zinc in 2014, up from
3,406 tonnes in 2013, according to the country's customs data
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney; Editing by
Joseph Radford)