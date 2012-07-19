SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 20 Mitsui & Co
will complete a move of its oil trading operations to Singapore
from Tokyo in August as it sets up a base in Asia's oil hub to
capture growing demand in the region.
"We are expanding METS (Mitsui & Co Energy Trading Singapore
Co), which was set up last May, to more than 80 staff including
about 20 Japanese employees," Tokyo-based Mitsui spokesman
Kazuhisa Kawamura said on Thursday.
Takeshi Yamada will head the Singapore unit, trade sources
said.
The company will trade crude and oil products such as
gasoline, naphtha and fuel oil, in addition to middle
distillates which it is already trading, they said.
Mitsui, Japan's second-biggest trading house, shut its
previous Singapore arm, Mitsui Oil Asia (MOA), in 2007 after
suffering around $81 million in naphtha trading losses.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan; editing by
James Jukwey)