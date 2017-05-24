* Plans 1.7 trln-1.9 trln yen investment over next three
years
* Iron ore, LNG, oil are focus of resource investment
* Non-resource units steadily growing, hit record profit
last year
By Yuka Obayashi and Yoshiyasu Shida
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Mitsui & Co is
confident it can generate at least 400 billion yen ($3.6
billion) of core operating cash flow in each of the next three
years even if commodity prices remain turbulent, its company
head said on Wednesday.
"Even under our worst scenario for commodity prices, we are
confident to achieve a target of securing 400 billion yen a year
in core operating cash flow with stable contributions from our
non-resource businesses," Mitsui's CEO and president, Tatsuo
Yasunaga, told Reuters in an interview.
Mitsui, Japan's second-biggest trading house by assets,
returned to profitability in the fiscal year ended on March 31,
lifted by higher prices for iron ore, after logging its
first-ever annual net loss a year earlier amid a global slump in
commodities markets.
But the swing from loss to profit for the 2016/17 year
underlined Mitsui's dependence on the strength or weakness of
commodities prices, even after years of trying to diversify its
operations into non-cyclical businesses.
"We are still on the way to create an ideal portfolio, but
our non-resource businesses are steadily growing and their
profit reached a record last year," Yasunaga said.
"Our management focus will remain on cash flow," he said,
pointing to its goal to boost core operating cash flow to 630
billion yen in the year to end-March 2020 as part of a new
strategy unveiled this month.
Under the plan, Mitsui plans to invest a total 1.7
trillion-1.9 trillion yen over the next three years, 32.5
percent of which will be spent on resource assets and the rest
on sectors such as machinery and chemicals. The trading company
also targets a record net profit of 440 billion yen in the year
to end-March 2020.
"In resource areas, we'll selectively invest in new or
existing assets that are competitive enough not to book any huge
writedowns at a time of a commodity slump," he said.
Mitsui, a major iron ore producer, intends to invest mainly
in iron ore, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil. It has no plan
to invest in new thermal coal mines given growing concerns over
the environment.
To strengthen its governance, Mitsui appointed Sam Walsh, a
67-year-old former chief executive of Rio Tinto, as an
external director, subject to shareholder approval next month.
"As we operate in 66 countries, we need an outside voice
from someone with business expertise," Yasunaga said.
Yasunaga, 56, who took Mitsui's top job in 2015, said
diversification of assets and operations is the only answer to
offset growing geopolitical risk.
"It's risky to bet on one area. We'll need to diversify our
geographical portfolio."
($1 = 111.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)