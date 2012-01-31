TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Tuesday it would conduct planned maintenance on its 500,000 tonnes per year Osaka naphtha cracker from June 26 to July 26.

The company had said in December that the cracker would be shut in June or July for about a month.

The following list details the maintenance schedule for next year for the firm's naphtha crackers in Japan.

(Ethylene making capacity in '000 tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance schedule ------------------------------------------------------------ Mitsui Chemicals Ichihara (Chiba) 612 None Osaka 500 June 26-July 26 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)