April 10 Mitsui Fudosan Co plans to
invest about 500 billion yen ($6.14 billion) in Europe, the
United States and Asia over the next six years - more than three
times it spent in the regions in the last six years, the Nikkei
said.
Of the 500 billion yen, 60 percent will go to Europe and the
United States, where the real estate developer will acquire and
develop office buildings, the daily said.
In Asia, outside Japan, Mitsui Fudosan will develop housing
and commercial facilities, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 81.3900 Japanese yen)
