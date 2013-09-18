BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
Sept 19 Japanese oil refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK plans to buy retailer Mitsui Oil Co for about 40-50 billion yen ($404 million-$505 million) next year as the industry consolidates amid falling domestic demand, the Nikkei said.
TonenGeneral, in which Exxon Mobil Corp holds a 22.2 percent stake, and Mitsui Oil expect to reach an agreement by the end of March, the business daily said.
Mitsui Oil is a unit of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co .
A declining, ageing population and a shift to less polluting vehicles have reduced Japan's fuel consumption. Japanese oil refiners will cut their capacity to the lowest in four decades next year to meet a government mandate to slim the bloated sector.
After the deal, TonenGeneral will also take control of Kyokuto Petroleum Industries Ltd, its 50-50 refining joint venture with Mitsui Oil, the Japanese paper said.
Mitsui & Co plans to use the proceeds from the sale to buy about 10 percent stake in TonenGeneral from Exxon Mobil, the paper said.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"