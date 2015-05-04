May 4 Investment advisor Mittleman Investment Management LLC appointed Laura Kate Garner as chief compliance officer, replacing Shannon Brown, who resigned earlier this year.

Garner, who has 14 years of experience in asset management compliance, will be responsible for the ongoing development and oversight of the firm's compliance policies and procedures.

She joins Mittleman from AIG Investments, where she was compliance manager, supervising the core compliance functions for the registered investment advisor, AIG Asset Management (U.S.) LLC.