By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 12
The private equity owners of
Spanish metal packaging firm Mivisa are seeking to pay
themselves a dividend totalling 185 million euros ($240.77
million) just two years after buying the company, banking
sources said on Tuesday.
Blackstone and N+1 Private Equity bought Mivisa in 2011 for
$1.3 billion backed with 667.5 million euros of debt, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data. They now want to conduct a dividend
recapitalisation - a process that sees more debt added to the
existing borrowings and a dividend taken from it.
Dividend recapitalisations have been few and far between
this year as bankers and loan investors worry about increasing a
company's debt pile and taking money out of the business during
difficult market conditions.
The only other dividend recapitalisation in Europe this year
was for French aluminium manufacturer Constellium, and that was
mainly conducted in the United States.
Blackstone and N+1 are looking to raise a new loan totalling
150 million euros that will be used to pay themselves a dividend
alongside 35 million euros of cash from the company's balance
sheet, banking sources said.
Blackstone and N+1 were not immediately available to
comment.
The dividend will take Mivisa's leverage to 5 times its
approximate 140 million euro EBITDA from a current level of
around 3.8 times, bankers added.
Mivisa has performed well and its debt in Europe's secondary
loan market has risen significantly this year. Its term loan B
was quoted at 99.25 percent of face value on Monday compared to
96.25 percent of face value at the end of last year.
"Initial reactions to this deal were that the sponsors must
be kidding as the company is Spanish and involved in the food
industry. However, if you look a bit more closely, the company
has performed well and produces a lot of cash," one of the
bankers said.
"From thinking it was ludicrous to do this deal in the
current market, the company actually has a good business case to
pull it off."
Founded in 1972, Mivisa is the third largest European
manufacturer of metal packaging for the food canning industry,
according to its website. It has six factories in Spain and
three abroad.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)