A Chinese fighter has died after collapsing ahead of his bout at the ONE Championship mixed martial arts (MMA) event in the Philippines on Friday.

Yang Jian Bing had been rushed to hospital on Thursday due to "severe dehydration from attempting to make weight," ONE said after the weigh-ins on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at San Juan De Dios Hospital in Pasay on Friday. ONE Championship said Yang had died "due to cardiopulmonary failure".

"There is nothing more profoundly tragic and sad than when a member of the ONE Championship family, current or past, passes away," CEO Victor Cui said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Yang Jian Bing. We will work closely with the family and offer all the support they need in any way we can during this very difficult time."

There was a moment of silence held at the event on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

