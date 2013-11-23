Xbox fans receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Friday that it had sold over 1 million units of its new Xbox One gaming console in less than 24 hours after it went on sale in 13 countries.

With its new console, which hit store shelves on November 22, the company hopes to not only entice gamers but attract a broader consumer base of TV fans and music lovers with its interactive entertainment features and media apps.

