BRIEF-Trius Investments Inc provides corporate update
* Trius Investments-proceeding with request to tsx exchange for reclassification of business from tier ii industrial issuer to tier II investment issuer
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 22 Microsoft Corp said on Friday that it had sold over 1 million units of its new Xbox One gaming console in less than 24 hours after it went on sale in 13 countries.
With its new console, which hit store shelves on Nov. 22, the company hopes to not only entice gamers but attract a broader consumer base of TV fans and music lovers with its interactive entertainment features and media apps.
* Trius Investments-proceeding with request to tsx exchange for reclassification of business from tier ii industrial issuer to tier II investment issuer
NEW YORK, April 11 Chicago-based exchange CME Group Inc and Britain's Royal Mint have started testing a blockchain-based platform for trading gold, as more projects using the emerging technology come closer to deployment.