JERUSALEM May 28 Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank
said on Wednesday it expects to raise 1.2 billion shekels
($344.9 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors
and the public.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's largest mortgage lender, said it
is offering a new series of bonds with a 5.5 year maturity and a
yield of 2.77 percent.
Demand at the institutional stage reached 3 billion shekels
from dozens of groups, and the public phase will be on Thursday,
Israel's fourth largest bank said, adding that the bonds were
rated "AA+".
It will be Mizrahi-Tefahot's second bond offering this year,
bringing the total to 2.8 billion shekels.
($1 = 3.4795 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)