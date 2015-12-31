JERUSALEM Dec 31 Mizrahi-Tefahot,
Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on Thursday it was selling
part of its mortgage portfolio to insurance company Menora
Mivtachim as a means to bolster its balance sheet.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, the country's top mortgage lender, will
shed 80 percent of one portfolio of mortgages totalling 770
million shekels ($198 million). It has a total mortgage
portfolio of some 100 billion shekels.
The mortgages being sold are in good standing, the bank
said, adding it will continue to manage the portfolio.
The deal, which was approved by the Bank of Israel and is
the first of its kind, comes in the wake of an agreement by
Israel's regulators to develop a securitisation market to
increase the sources of funding in the economy and boost
competition in the financial system.
Such a process involves the creation of tradeable financial
instruments backed by packages of assets, such as mortgages, and
sold to investors.
($1 = 3.8958 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)