JERUSALEM Dec 31 Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on Thursday it was selling part of its mortgage portfolio to insurance company Menora Mivtachim as a means to bolster its balance sheet.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, the country's top mortgage lender, will shed 80 percent of one portfolio of mortgages totalling 770 million shekels ($198 million). It has a total mortgage portfolio of some 100 billion shekels.

The mortgages being sold are in good standing, the bank said, adding it will continue to manage the portfolio.

The deal, which was approved by the Bank of Israel and is the first of its kind, comes in the wake of an agreement by Israel's regulators to develop a securitisation market to increase the sources of funding in the economy and boost competition in the financial system.

Such a process involves the creation of tradeable financial instruments backed by packages of assets, such as mortgages, and sold to investors.

($1 = 3.8958 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)