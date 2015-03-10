JERUSALEM, March 10 Israel's top mortgage
lender, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a larger than
expected decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by a wider
credit loss provision to protect against growth in consumer
loans.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on
Tuesday it made a profit of 213 million shekels ($53 million) in
the fourth quarter, down from 252 million a year earlier and
below 226 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Its provision for credit losses jumped to 150 million
shekels from 5 million in the final three months of 2013, while
net interest income rose to 846 million from 784 million even as
Israeli interest rates declined last year.
In late 2014, Israel's banking regulator ordered banks to
raise their provisions for credit losses in consumer loans due
to fast growth in household lending.
Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel's largest mortgage lender with an
average market share of about 34 percent. It said bank loans to
the public increased 6.5 percent in 2014, with a jump of 17.6
percent to small businesses.
The bank's Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its
financial strength, rose to 9.12 percent at the end of 2014 from
9.01 percent at the end of 2013 and just above the 9 percent
minimum required by the Bank of Israel for the start of 2015.
Israel's largest bank, Hapoalim, earlier also
reported lower quarterly profit due to a spike in credit loss
provisions.
($1 = 4.01 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)