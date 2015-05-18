TEL AVIV May 18 Israel's top mortgage lender,
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a larger than expected
decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by a credit loss
provision to protect against bad loans and higher expenses.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on
Monday it earned 244 million shekels ($63.9 million) in
the first quarter, down from 268 million a year earlier and
below 266 mln forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It reported a provision for credit losses of 35 million
shekels compared with a recovery of 5 million a year earlier
while net interest income rose to 824 million from 794 million
even as Israeli interest rates declined. Operating and other
expenses rose 6 percent.
The bank said it will distribute a dividend of 36.6 million
shekels. In December it had said that starting in the first
quarter of 2015, it would pay a dividend of up to 15 percent of
net profit through 2016.
Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel's largest mortgage lender with an
average market share of about 34 percent.
The bank's Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its
financial strength, rose to 9.17 percent at the end of March
from 8.87 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 3.8169 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)