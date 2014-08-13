JERUSALEM Aug 13 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank
, Israel's fourth-largest lender, reported a
higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, boosted by
financing income and a steep drop in credit loss charges.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's top banks to report
quarterly earnings, said on Wednesday it made a record profit of
302 million shekels($86.6 million dollar) in the second quarter,
up from 245 million a year earlier and above an average forecast
in a Reuters poll of 284 million shekels.
Financing income rose 5 percent to 821 million shekels,
while its provision for credit losses fell to 23 million shekels
from 181 million.
Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel's largest mortgage lender with an
average market share of 36 percent. It added that bank loans to
the public grew 7.9 percent over the past year, largely in the
low-risk retail sector.
Its ratio of Tier I capital to risk elements rose to 9.0
percent in Basel III terms from 8.74 percent a year earlier.
Banks must reach a 9 percent ratio by the start of 2015.
Israel's top three banks will report quarterly earnings
later starting on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 3.4871 Israeli shekel)
