TEL AVIV Feb 25 Israel's top mortgage lender, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a higher quarterly net profit due to a lower credit loss provision but missed analysts' expectations as interest income fell.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on Thursday it earned 240 million shekels ($61 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 203 million a year earlier but below 280 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its provision for credit losses fell to 75 million shekels from 150 million in the final quarter of 2014, while net interest income declined to 820 million from 846 million.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, which holds a 35 percent market share in mortgage lending, said it will distribute a dividend for the quarter of 36 million shekels, bringing its payout for 2015 to 122 million.

The bank's Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 9.5 percent at the end of 2015 from 9.05 percent at the end of 2014. ($1 = 3.9136 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)